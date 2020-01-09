Boosie is one of those rappers that we give a pass to for lots of reasons. He’s funny, he has classic songs, and he truly doesn’t GAF about what people have to say.

Earlier this week, the Baton Rouge rapper ruffled some feathers when he rocked a Kappa Alpha Psi shirt to the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks game.

After receiving hella criticism for from folks familiar with the Black fraternity, Boosie responded, saying:

“I WAS N THE MALL LOOKING FOR RED N SAW THE SWEATER N IT WAS HARD. YES I KNEW IT WAS A KAPPA SWEATER. I THOUGHT I WOULD GET LOVE FROM WEARING IT NOT HATE. CALM YALL AS DOWN BRA I WAS JUST GETTING FRESH #leavemealone.”

But some folks still weren’t having it, while others came to Boosie Boo’s defense. So much so that #WipeMeDown was trending on Twitter.

As many times as Ive seen Kappas push “bad bitches” out the way in the club to shimmy to Boosie-Wipe me down…. yall treating folks like this???? The disrespect😂 pic.twitter.com/7Jdb9BDU0A — Rain G 🦅 (@CocaineXAndRain) January 9, 2020

Boosie blessed them boys with Wipe Me Down to do their thing on and he can’t rock a shirt once? Cold game pic.twitter.com/PG4PjlkiBF — C.J. Wilson (@CjWilson850) January 9, 2020

Boosie explaining why he made Wipe Me Down for the Kappas pic.twitter.com/oQhPxr6Ihl — k (@KNTRLLD) January 9, 2020

Although Boosie provided the fraternity with some quality tunes to move to, I can see why they’d take offense to him rocking the shirt. Might as well let anyone wear it if that’s the case.

Sorry, Boosie. Hit the flip for some real life stars who are real life Kappas.

Nupe, Not Boosie: Famous Kappa Alpha Psi Members That Aren’t Boosie Badazz was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: