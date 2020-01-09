CLOSE
Nupe, Not Boosie: Famous Kappa Alpha Psi Members That Aren’t Boosie Badazz

Boosie is one of those rappers that we give a pass to for lots of reasons. He’s funny, he has classic songs, and he truly doesn’t GAF about what people have to say.

Earlier this week, the Baton Rouge rapper ruffled some feathers when he rocked a Kappa Alpha Psi shirt to the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks game.

 

After receiving hella criticism for from folks familiar with the Black fraternity, Boosie responded, saying:

“I WAS N THE MALL LOOKING FOR RED N SAW THE SWEATER N IT WAS HARD. YES I KNEW IT WAS A KAPPA SWEATER. I THOUGHT I WOULD GET LOVE FROM WEARING IT NOT HATE. CALM YALL AS DOWN BRA I WAS JUST GETTING FRESH #leavemealone.”

But some folks still weren’t having it, while others came to Boosie Boo’s defense. So much so that #WipeMeDown was trending on Twitter.

Although Boosie provided the fraternity with some quality tunes to move to, I can see why they’d take offense to him rocking the shirt. Might as well let anyone wear it if that’s the case. 

Sorry, Boosie. Hit the flip for some real life stars who are real life Kappas. 

