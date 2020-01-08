CLOSE
David Fizdale Breaks Silence on New York Knicks Firing: “The Toughest Part About New York City Is The Patience Level”

The New York Knicks haven’t seen the playoffs in six seasons and the only team worse than them in the East is the Atlanta Hawks.

With the team spiraling down as they usually do around this time during the season, Coach David Fizdale was let go in early December–amid an eight-game losing streak– and is finally speaking out.

While appearing on ESPN’s Golic and Wingo Wednesday morning, he said he has “no ill feelings” towards the organization and knows it was nothing personal.

“That’s the business we’ve chosen,” the former coach said. “I respect those guys greatly. I miss the hell out of them. … I obviously learned a ton from it and I was just really grateful to have that opportunity to say I was the head coach of the Knicks.”

This isn’t the first midseason firing for Fizdale since he was canned just 19 games into his second season as the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies. But he did recognize that there was at least one major coaching difference in the two cities.

“When you’re talking about a rebuild with the Knicks, I think the toughest part about New York City and Madison Square Garden is the patience level,” Fizdale said. “It’s a team that’s struggled for a long time and I think the fans really want to get that thing going as soon as possible.

The Knicks named Mike Miller the interim head coach and the team has gone 6-9 with him at the helm. The team has played better, with wins against the Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and nearly beating the Los Angeles Clippers sans Kawhi Leonard.

