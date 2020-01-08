CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

R. Kelly’s GFs Azriel Clary & Joycelyn Savage Square Off In On-Camera Fight [VIDEO]

Bond Hearing Held In Chicago For R. Kelly's Federal Criminal Cases

Source: Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty

The fallout from the second part of Surviving R. Kelly? Fisticuffs between R. Kelly‘s girlfriends.

Caught on Instagram Live Wednesday (Jan. 8), cops went to the disgraced R&B singers Trump Tower condo and found his girlfriends, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage engaged in an all-out brawl with one another. Azriel was on Instagram Live as she appeared to be gathering things to move out of the condo and when Joycelyn walked in the room — all hell broke loose.

Clary threatened Savage, saying she’d send her to jail for the exact thing Kelly is locked up for, sleeping with a minor. Clary claims in the fight and in a follow-up video that she was a minor when she had sex with Joycelyn and that she was pressing charges.

The fight comes nearly a year after both Savage and Clary spoke with Gayle King in defense of Kelly. Kelly’s lawyer is calling the whole ordeal a “staged catfight” between Savage and Clary.

RELATED: Azriel Clary Talks R. Kelly, Joycelyn Savage & More On Instagram Live

RELATED: Night 2 of ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning’ Touches On Kelly’s Alleged Attraction To Boys & More

R. Kelly’s GFs Azriel Clary & Joycelyn Savage Square Off In On-Camera Fight [VIDEO]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
R. Kelly’s GFs Azriel Clary & Joycelyn Savage…
 4 hours ago
01.08.20
Candiace Dillard Talks Infamous RHOP Fight, No Reality…
 7 hours ago
01.08.20
Frolicious Photos Of Blue Ivy’s Hair On Fleek
 1 day ago
01.07.20
Fifty & FINE: Shereé Whitfield Shows Off Curves…
 2 days ago
01.07.20
Cyn Santana Has To Let Go Of Both…
 2 days ago
01.07.20
22 items
Black Women On Twitter Post Childhood Pics To…
 2 days ago
01.07.20
Off-Duty NYPD Cop Who Broke Into Black Woman’s…
 2 days ago
01.07.20
Harvey Weinstein Charged With Four Counts Of Sexual…
 2 days ago
01.06.20
Harvey Weinstein Charged With Four Counts Of Sexual…
 2 days ago
01.06.20
20 items
Check Out Who Stayed Out Late (And What…
 2 days ago
01.07.20
Cowboys To Hire Mike McCarthy As Next Head…
 2 days ago
01.06.20
10 items
These Hairstyles Slayed On The 2020 Golden Globe…
 2 days ago
01.07.20
10 items
NeNe And Kenya Are The Toxic Friends You…
 3 days ago
01.07.20
‘Power’ Recap: Dre Is The First Suspect In…
 3 days ago
01.06.20
Remember These Classic Black Golden Globes Moments?
 4 days ago
01.06.20
David Stern, Former NBA Commissioner, Dead At 77
 1 week ago
01.01.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close