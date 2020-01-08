CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

All The Times Danielle Brooks Was Twinning With Her Mom

Celebrities Visit Build - May 28, 2019

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

Danielle Brooks recently had a baby girl and is enjoying this first stage in motherhood. However, the new mom took to Instagram to give some love to her own mother. The beauty showed and shared her mom, celebrating her birthday. The selfie style photo was absolutely beautiful but we had to do several double takes. We didn’t know who was who! Danielle Brooks looks SO much like her mother. Even the beauty knows this.

The Orange Is The New Black star captioned the photo, “Happy birthday to my beautiful mother! Yes, I know we are twins. Love you forever.” Such a sweet message.

This isn’t the first time the beauty posted a photo of her with her mom. Keep on clicking to see more images of the two twinning!

All The Times Danielle Brooks Was Twinning With Her Mom  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Frolicious Photos Of Blue Ivy’s Hair On Fleek
 1 day ago
01.07.20
Fifty & FINE: Shereé Whitfield Shows Off Curves…
 1 day ago
01.07.20
Cyn Santana Has To Let Go Of Both…
 2 days ago
01.07.20
22 items
Black Women On Twitter Post Childhood Pics To…
 2 days ago
01.07.20
Off-Duty NYPD Cop Who Broke Into Black Woman’s…
 2 days ago
01.07.20
Harvey Weinstein Charged With Four Counts Of Sexual…
 2 days ago
01.06.20
Harvey Weinstein Charged With Four Counts Of Sexual…
 2 days ago
01.06.20
20 items
Check Out Who Stayed Out Late (And What…
 2 days ago
01.07.20
Cowboys To Hire Mike McCarthy As Next Head…
 2 days ago
01.06.20
10 items
These Hairstyles Slayed On The 2020 Golden Globe…
 2 days ago
01.07.20
10 items
NeNe And Kenya Are The Toxic Friends You…
 3 days ago
01.07.20
‘Power’ Recap: Dre Is The First Suspect In…
 3 days ago
01.06.20
Remember These Classic Black Golden Globes Moments?
 3 days ago
01.06.20
David Stern, Former NBA Commissioner, Dead At 77
 7 days ago
01.01.20
David Stern, Former NBA Commissioner, Dead At 77
 7 days ago
01.01.20
20 items
Blue Ivy (And Her Long Silk Press) Rang…
 7 days ago
01.02.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close