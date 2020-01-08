CLOSE
XXL’s Freshman 2020 List Leaked 

The moment we’ve all been waiting for: XXL’s 2020 Freshman List! It was scheduled for March, but it looks like it’s already here. 

A Twitter user took to the web to leak a screenshot of an alleged final draft of the lineup.

Here’s the rumored list, according to hotnewhiphop.com: 

-Doja Cat

-Don Toliver

-Young Roc

-Pardison Fontaine

-NLE Choppa

-Polo G

-Baby Keem

-Jack Harlow

-BigKlit

-Benny the Butcher

-Bbymutha

-Pop Smoke

There’s no confirmation that the screenshot is valid, but it’s already getting people talking. 

Who would you like to see make the list?

