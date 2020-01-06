CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
The Lo' Down With Lore'l: Multiple Women Accuse Trey Songz Of Sexual Assault

‘Tis the season to keep it moving; people are moving on quick! Angela Rye and Common split after giving their relationship a second shot and both already have new love interests.

Common’s rumored to be dating Tiffany Haddish. Moneybagg Yo moved on from Megan Thee Stallion and allegedly has a new boo. Apryl Jones and Lil Fizz even broke up and got back out there in the dating field.

On the other side, multiple women are coming forward to accuse Trey Songz of sexual assault. And Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina’s boyfriend, has passed away from an alleged drug overdose.

