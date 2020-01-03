DaBaby Arrested for Active Dallas Warrent? Video Shows Rapper Being Detained

More money, more problems for DaBaby.

Police in Miami arrested the Grammy-nominated rapper Thursday according to Fox46. He was in town for a star-studded New Year’s Eve performance at Story Nightclub.

This isn’t Billion Dollar Baby’s first run-in with the law.

Just less than two weeks ago he was cuffed and carried away while in his hometown Charlotte for alleged marijuana possession, resisting an officer and additional charges.

DaBaby has accused Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department of targeting him and unlawfully searching his vehicle.

Now, it has been reported he was arrested and detained in Miami today for questioning in regards to an incident that happened at the DFW airport which resulted in an active warrant for organized criminal activity.

According to TMZ the rapper and a friend attacked an employee working a food stand at the DFW Airport. DaBaby allegedly robbed the victim of $80, a credit card, and then doused him with apple juice …

dude didn't even wait 5 minutes after dababy was arrested, good for him! never pass up a good photo op! pic.twitter.com/M9grshFOEX — clara (@theclaragil) January 2, 2020

