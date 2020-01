Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Delivered as expected the official 2019 year wrap up. Did you keep up with the most trendiest topics, headline news and hip hop beefs like the veteran Mad Skillz Himself? In case you didn’t press for the highlights. From Soulja Boy yelling Draaaaaake , to R.Kelly and more.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)