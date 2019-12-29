BREAKING: 2 Dead One Injured in Ft. Worth Church Shooting

Two people were reportedly killed in a shooting inside a crowded church near Fort Worth, Texas Sunday.

It is not clear what exactly led to the shooting. However, there is footage ob Facebook of what appears to be a man shooting at least two people and then getting shot as he tried turning his weapon at the crowd CBS reported.

The shooting took place at West Freeway Church of Christ in the city of White Settlement.

Agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were present at the scene to assist in the investigation, according to the agency, which is known as ATF.

More information as the story develops as to the cause of the shooting.

