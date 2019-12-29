CLOSE
Breaking News
HomeBreaking News

BREAKING: 2 Dead One Injured in Ft. Worth Church Shooting

Two people were reportedly killed in a shooting inside a crowded church near Fort Worth, Texas Sunday.

It is not clear what exactly led to the shooting. However, there is footage ob Facebook of what appears to be a man shooting at least two people and then getting shot as he tried turning his weapon at the crowd CBS reported.

The shooting took place at West Freeway Church of Christ in the city of White Settlement.

Agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were present at the scene to assist in the investigation, according to the agency, which is known as ATF.

More information as the story develops as to the cause of the shooting.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Second Man Pleads Guilty In Young Greatness Murder…
 16 hours ago
12.28.19
Drake In My Feelings video
Drake Talks Pusha T Beef, Rihanna, Kanye West…
 19 hours ago
12.28.19
E.D.I. Mean: 2pac Played “Hit Em Up” For…
 2 days ago
12.27.19
Stream Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir’s ‘Jesus Is…
 3 days ago
12.26.19
Feel Me? Real-Life Things Most People Think About…
 3 days ago
12.26.19
Meagan Good Sheds Tears Seeing Cousin Skeeter Puppet…
 4 days ago
12.26.19
“B*tch R-Kelly’d Me” Da Baby Speaks About Being…
 4 days ago
12.26.19
Drake Opens Up About Pusha T, Career, Rihanna…
 4 days ago
12.25.19
20 items
These Toxic Christmas Memes Have Us Avoiding Texts…
 4 days ago
12.25.19
DaBaby Calls Out Charlotte Police After Allegedly Unlawful…
 5 days ago
12.24.19
Jmblya Fest 2019
The Real Rundown:Da Baby Had Dallas and The…
 6 days ago
12.23.19
Hide Ya Kids, Hide Your Wives: These Are…
 6 days ago
12.23.19
10 items
RHOAS12: Is Kenya’s Husband Wrong For Defending NeNe?
 7 days ago
12.26.19
Ayana App Aligns Individuals With Culturally Competent Therapists
 7 days ago
12.23.19
Former WNBA Player Makes History Within The New…
 7 days ago
12.23.19
Philadelphia Nonprofit Receives $300K Grant To Increase Representation…
 7 days ago
12.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close