Dallas Mavericks’ Superstar Luka Dončić Announces Endorsement Deal With Jordan Brand

Luka joins Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum, Rui Hachimura, WNBA players Asia Durr and Kia Nurse, and NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Jordan Brand's impressive roster. 

Jordan Brand just landed another young superstar. Dallas Mavericks’ phenom, Luka Dončić, is the latest player to join the roster of NBA talent to help market Jordan footwear and apparel.

Dončić, who has been a free agent as far as which sneaker brands he would be representing on the court while dazzling crowds and perplexing defenders with his “Luka magic,” made the announcement in a press release. Speaking on the move, he added:

“It is exciting to join such a talented roster and being given the privilege of defining the next generation of the Jordan Brand. Michael Jordan was a hero of mine growing up, so being able to represent this iconic brand, especially as a kid from Slovenia, is an honor.” 

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the deal with Jordan Brand is a “lucrative multi-year deal.” Speaking on their latest acquisition Craig Williams, Jordan Brand President added:

“We’re very pleased to welcome Luka to the Jordan Brand. He is an undeniable talent, and he’s already demonstrated a fearlessness in the clutch that we prize in the Jordan Brand family.”

Luka is coming off a fantastic debut season where he was awarded the 2018-19 Kia Rookie of The Year Award is showing no signs of a sophomore slump. He is the first player since Oscar Robertson to average at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists through the first 16 games of the season. He did suffer a minor setback this season after suffering an ankle sprain during a double-overtime loss to Miami Heat back on Dec.14. Dončić is set to make his return today when the Mavericks face the San Antonio Spurs, coach Rick Carlise told 1310 The Ticket in Dallas.

Luka joins Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum, Rui Hachimura, WNBA players Asia Durr and Kia Nurse, and NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Jordan Brand’s impressive roster.

