lilD’s #12DaysOfChristmas Day 12: Present and Pamper Party

All the 12 Days of Christmas winners are invited to a Present and Pamper Party where they get their hair/nails done, we have games, food, music, and presents!

Day 1: Imunique Becomes a Radio Personality: https://youtu.be/fgxQAcToMaE

Day 2: Kyleah Becomes a Model: https://youtu.be/nQXRx8v2Ao4

Day 3: Isailah Becomes an Oral Surgeon: https://youtu.be/F7QAhWYv1Xg

Day 4: Eleina Becomes an Attorney: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oIlbh4QYTyY

Day 5: Ta’Nyriah Becomes a Basketball Player: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_NwIcKsFqNg

Day 6: Faith Becomes a Mechanic: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1AVUFYyw8lY

Day 7: Aniyah Becomes an Actress: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=elnC68VskLw

Day 8: Ke’Ryn is a Pharmacist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SUTqPzwvQR0

Day 9: Sanaii is a Dermatologist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Y2ssVMsSbM

Day 10: Faith is an Animator: https://youtu.be/j-aqNuXhIqY

Day 11: Alyssa is a Teacher: https://youtu.be/n69tTLEYFxM

