CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

DMX-Mas: Fans Are STILL Plotting For A DMX Christmas Album

DMX In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Earl Simmons, aka DMX turned 49 years old earlier this must, and it’s safe to say that the hip hop legend seems to be in a much better space than he was a few years ago. X has had lots of ups and downs in his lifetime, but he never failed to keep us entertained and inspired with his rowdy energy and unorthodox spiritual ways.

Friend and Ruff Ryders affiliate Swizz Beatz took to Instagram last week to wish X a happy bday, and proclaimed the Dark Man is indeed his favorite rapper of all time. 

 

Who knew that the X’s birthday was just one week before Christmas? No wonder he nailed his rendition of Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer — and X fans want more.

 

Today also marks the 21st anniversary of his second studio album Flesh Of My Flesh. Damn, time flies. 

 

DMX’s Rendition of ‘Rudolph’ still goes down as one of the best in music history.

Although the official remix is available for download, we had to take it back to the original:

 

The world is a much better place with X in it.

DMX-Mas: Fans Are STILL Plotting For A DMX Christmas Album  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Hide Ya Kids, Hide Your Wives: These Are…
 6 hours ago
12.23.19
Ayana App Aligns Individuals With Culturally Competent Therapists
 15 hours ago
12.23.19
Former WNBA Player Makes History Within The New…
 17 hours ago
12.23.19
Philadelphia Nonprofit Receives $300K Grant To Increase Representation…
 19 hours ago
12.23.19
Eddie Murphy Brought Mister Robinson, Gumby & More…
 1 day ago
12.22.19
Black Tulane Medical Students Stand On Former Slave…
 4 days ago
12.20.19
Lil Donald Altercation With NBA Young Boy, I…
 4 days ago
12.20.19
The House Impeached Donald Trump – Here’s What…
 5 days ago
12.18.19
Here Are 2019’s Most Popular Christmas Toys In…
 5 days ago
12.18.19
Greedy Pop Band Pursues Juice WRLD Lawsuit Despite…
 5 days ago
12.18.19
Miss Nigeria Reminded Me (Once Again) Of The…
 6 days ago
12.18.19
‘The Game’ Reportedly Returning To The CW
 6 days ago
12.17.19
‘The Game’ Reportedly Returning To The CW
 6 days ago
12.17.19
In Case You Missed: Shaq Tried To Shoot…
 7 days ago
12.17.19
Yung Ro Details Signing To Dreamchasers, Advice From…
 7 days ago
12.16.19
8 items
RHOAS12: Dennis Gets Dragged For Blaming Porsha’s Pregnancy…
 1 week ago
12.17.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close