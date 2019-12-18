DMX might have had the most lit Christmas carol until Gucci Mane’s latest release of ‘Jingle Bales’! Gucci started to tease the release of his upcoming holiday album East Atlanta Santa 3 set to be available on December 20th on his Instagram account.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Soon after he gave us a teaser of the song with a video of him kicking it in his mansion followed up with the release of his official video for ‘Jingle Bales’ Check out the official video below
RELATED STORY: Merry Lit-Mas! 13 Hip Hop Holiday Songs That’ll Have Your Yuletide Jumping
The Best #ChristmasClapbacks Memes
The Best #ChristmasClapbacks Memes
1.Source: 1 of 43
2.Source: 2 of 43
3.Source: 3 of 43
4.Source: 4 of 43
5.Source: 5 of 43
6.Source: 6 of 43
7.Source: 7 of 43
8.Source: 8 of 43
9.Source: 9 of 43
10.Source: 10 of 43
11.Source: 11 of 43
12.Source: 12 of 43
13.Source: 13 of 43
14.Source: 14 of 43
15.Source: 15 of 43
16.Source: 16 of 43
17.Source: 17 of 43
18.Source: 18 of 43
19.Source: 19 of 43
20.Source: 20 of 43
21.Source: 21 of 43
22.Source: 22 of 43
23.Source: 23 of 43
24.Source: 24 of 43
25.Source: 25 of 43
26.Source: 26 of 43
27.Source: 27 of 43
28.Source: 28 of 43
29.Source: 29 of 43
30.Source: 30 of 43
31.Source: 31 of 43
32.Source: 32 of 43
33.Source: 33 of 43
The Latest:
- Gucci Mane Drops ‘Jingle Bales’ Song and Video
- Gucci Mane Might Have Released the Most Lit Holiday Song ‘Jingle Bales’
- BREAKING: Tekashi 69 Sentenced To Prison
- lilD’s #12 Days of Christmas Day 6: Faith Becomes a Mechanic!
- Here Are 2019’s Most Popular Christmas Toys In America
- Greedy Pop Band Pursues Juice WRLD Lawsuit Despite Rapper’s Death
- GET THE LOOK: Model Winnie Harlow’s Khaki Pinstripe Lewk Will Leave You With Holiday Money
- Marsai Martin Is Looking Grown Up In This 70’s Glam Photo Shoot
- Lets Go Sky Diving With Mya
- Who Robbed Boosie For Over $70,000 in Jewelry (Parental Advisory)
Gucci Mane Might Have Released the Most Lit Holiday Song ‘Jingle Bales’ was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com