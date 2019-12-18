CLOSE
Photos
HomePhotos

Marsai Martin Is Looking Grown Up In This 70’s Glam Photo Shoot

Celebrity Sightings In New York - October 14, 2019

Source: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Marsai Martin‘s fashion game has really upgraded in 2020, with the Black-ish star making more and more red carpet appearances where she is serving stand out style. Now she’s snatching our edges with her latest cover and editorial shoot with Galore Magazine. The shoot is serving 1970’s inspiration and features Martin showing off her modeling skills looking gorgeous and glam.

She wore cute Dolce Vita boots and a bag my ASOS as she walks the streets in Hollywood, California with an afro with the front braided. Come on 70s Barbie! Keep on clicking to see the cover and all the black and white editorial images from the shoot.

Marsai Martin Is Looking Grown Up In This 70’s Glam Photo Shoot  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Miss Nigeria Reminded Me (Once Again) Of The…
 17 hours ago
12.18.19
‘The Game’ Reportedly Returning To The CW
 17 hours ago
12.17.19
‘The Game’ Reportedly Returning To The CW
 17 hours ago
12.17.19
In Case You Missed: Shaq Tried To Shoot…
 2 days ago
12.17.19
Yung Ro Details Signing To Dreamchasers, Advice From…
 2 days ago
12.16.19
8 items
RHOAS12: Dennis Gets Dragged For Blaming Porsha’s Pregnancy…
 3 days ago
12.17.19
Issa Rae Is The Co-Owner Of A New…
 3 days ago
12.16.19
David’s Bridal Will No Longer Charge More for…
 3 days ago
12.16.19
Rediet Abebe To Become First Black Woman At…
 3 days ago
12.16.19
Solange To Be Honored With Lena Horne Prize…
 3 days ago
12.16.19
And Another One! Miss Jamaica Wins The Miss…
 3 days ago
12.16.19
Earth, Wind & Fire Makes History By Becoming…
 4 days ago
12.16.19
NFL Player Khalil Mack Clears Layaways For 300…
 4 days ago
12.16.19
Shooting At Cumberland Mall Leaves Shoppers Running For…
 4 days ago
12.16.19
Howard University Volleyball Player Misses Conference Finals To…
 4 days ago
12.16.19
Juice Wrld
Rare Juice Wrld Freestyle Surfaces The Net (Explict…
 4 days ago
12.14.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close