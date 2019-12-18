CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘The Game’ Reportedly Returning To The CW

BET's 'The Game' Cast Meet & Greet

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Rumor has it The Game is set for a second revival at The CW, thirteen years after it originally helped launch the network.

According to Deadline, the network is developing a one-hour followup series to the 2006 half-hour comedy from original series creator Mara Brock Akil and Devon Greggory, co-creator of BET’s American Soul.

The new version of The Game is moving out East and has ideas in place for some of the original cast members to return for what would be the show’s second revival after he was brought back to air on BET as a dramedy and aired for six seasons.

Here’s a synopsis:

The Game family was coasting to retirement but they heard the call of the fans to make a comeback… and like the record-breaking winners they are, they decided to pick up and move from a half-hour sitcom in San Diego to a one-hour dramedy in Baltimore. This time, our out-of-touch old-timers are determined to help a bunch of knuckle-head new-schoolers navigate the ruthless game of football on and off the field. They will clash through the pitfalls of fame, fortune and love. Some will win, others will lose, but that’s what happens when you play The Game.

Are you here for a revival of The Game on its original network?

RELATED: Pooch Hall Says BET Dissed Him After Leaving ‘The Game’

RELATED: Game Over: BET To End ‘The Game’ After 9 Seasons

‘The Game’ Reportedly Returning To The CW  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
‘The Game’ Reportedly Returning To The CW
 12 hours ago
12.17.19
‘The Game’ Reportedly Returning To The CW
 12 hours ago
12.17.19
In Case You Missed: Shaq Tried To Shoot…
 2 days ago
12.17.19
Yung Ro Details Signing To Dreamchasers, Advice From…
 2 days ago
12.16.19
8 items
RHOAS12: Dennis Gets Dragged For Blaming Porsha’s Pregnancy…
 2 days ago
12.17.19
Issa Rae Is The Co-Owner Of A New…
 2 days ago
12.16.19
David’s Bridal Will No Longer Charge More for…
 2 days ago
12.16.19
Rediet Abebe To Become First Black Woman At…
 2 days ago
12.16.19
Solange To Be Honored With Lena Horne Prize…
 3 days ago
12.16.19
And Another One! Miss Jamaica Wins The Miss…
 3 days ago
12.16.19
Earth, Wind & Fire Makes History By Becoming…
 3 days ago
12.16.19
NFL Player Khalil Mack Clears Layaways For 300…
 4 days ago
12.16.19
Shooting At Cumberland Mall Leaves Shoppers Running For…
 4 days ago
12.16.19
Howard University Volleyball Player Misses Conference Finals To…
 4 days ago
12.16.19
Juice Wrld
Rare Juice Wrld Freestyle Surfaces The Net (Explict…
 4 days ago
12.14.19
Werk! Regina King And Lizzo Named EW’s Entertainers…
 6 days ago
12.13.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close