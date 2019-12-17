CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Don’t Expect A New Andre 3000 Project Anytime Soon + More Takeaways From His Conversation With Rick Rubin

But we already knew that.

MTV Video Music Awards Arrivals - New York

Source: Anthony Harvey – PA Images / Getty

Andre 3000 Says That A New Album Isn’t Coming From Him Any Time Soon

We won’t be getting an Andre 3000 solo project any time in the near future–but come on, we already knew that.

On Tuesday, a brand new interview between one half of Outkast and musical legend Rick Rubin was released via the Broken Record Podcast. Throughout their conversation, unsurprisingly, the duo talks a lot about any possible future releases from Andre 3000, including questions from Rubin on why he hasn’t released anything yet.

Though it seems like we’ve pretty much heard it all before,  this time, we get new insight into why the rapper remains so elusive. Dre told the producer that for personal reasons, he’s been unable to get started on a new album. “I’d like to, but it’s just not coming,” he explained.

“I haven’t been making much music, man. My focus is not there, my confidence is not there.” 3K goes on to say that his success in the industry is actually a big reason for his stunted creative drive: “Once the attention is on that world, the world goes away.”

And unfortunately for those fans who (probably very lovingly) go through all of Andre’s guest verses with syllable by syllable, that, too, is something that’s driven the rapper to feel less inspired and under a whole lot more pressure.
“Any little thing I put out… people nitpick it with a fine-tooth comb. ‘Oh, he said that word!‘ And that’s not a great place to create from. And it makes you draw back.”
For anyone whose been paying attention to Andre 3000, none of this information should be huge news–but it’s still disappointing to see that his massively successful career is what has made Dre feel so uninspired.
Check out the rapper’s whole interview with Rick Rubin down below:

https://player.fm/series/broken-record-with-malcolm-gladwell-rick-rubin-bruce-headlam-and-justin-richmond/andre-3000-and-rick-rubin-in-conversation

Don’t Expect A New Andre 3000 Project Anytime Soon + More Takeaways From His Conversation With Rick Rubin  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Miss Nigeria Reminded Me (Once Again) Of The…
 17 hours ago
12.18.19
‘The Game’ Reportedly Returning To The CW
 17 hours ago
12.17.19
‘The Game’ Reportedly Returning To The CW
 17 hours ago
12.17.19
In Case You Missed: Shaq Tried To Shoot…
 2 days ago
12.17.19
Yung Ro Details Signing To Dreamchasers, Advice From…
 2 days ago
12.16.19
8 items
RHOAS12: Dennis Gets Dragged For Blaming Porsha’s Pregnancy…
 3 days ago
12.17.19
Issa Rae Is The Co-Owner Of A New…
 3 days ago
12.16.19
David’s Bridal Will No Longer Charge More for…
 3 days ago
12.16.19
Rediet Abebe To Become First Black Woman At…
 3 days ago
12.16.19
Solange To Be Honored With Lena Horne Prize…
 3 days ago
12.16.19
And Another One! Miss Jamaica Wins The Miss…
 3 days ago
12.16.19
Earth, Wind & Fire Makes History By Becoming…
 4 days ago
12.16.19
NFL Player Khalil Mack Clears Layaways For 300…
 4 days ago
12.16.19
Shooting At Cumberland Mall Leaves Shoppers Running For…
 4 days ago
12.16.19
Howard University Volleyball Player Misses Conference Finals To…
 4 days ago
12.16.19
Juice Wrld
Rare Juice Wrld Freestyle Surfaces The Net (Explict…
 4 days ago
12.14.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close