Teyana Taylor is making serious business moves. The vocalist, actress, director, and model just landed a deal as Pretty Little Thing’s brand ambassador.

In an Instagram post she wrote, “ Shit bout to get spicy! Say hello to @prettylittlething’s newest brand ambassador P.S I created this outfit out of 2 pairs of PLT pants. Lol I can only image how lit shit gone get when I get in that design room, I look forward to what’s in store to come! Time to bring that Harlem spice to #PLT ”

Teyana is no stranger to the fashion game. We already know she kills whatever she decides to wear, whether it be a pair of sweatpants or a gown for the red carpet. In the past she’s been the face of campaigns with Reebok, and the Pretty Little Thing X Karl Kani collaboration.

This brand ambassador relationship is bound to be a good one. Teyana revealed that she’s already started creating pieces and she can’t wait to officially make it into the design room. I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait to see what the two manage to create together. What do you think? Are you excited to see what Teyana brings to PLT?

Happy Birthday, Teyana Taylor! 15 Times She Gave Us Androgynous & Glamour Girl Realness

Teyana Taylor Becomes A Brand Ambassador For Pretty Little Thing was originally published on hellobeautiful.com