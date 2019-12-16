CLOSE
Seattle Seahawks’ Wide Receiver Josh Gordon Suspended Indefinitely By The NFL.

NFL: DEC 08 Seahawks at Rams

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Russell Wison just lost one of his targets. For a second consecutive December, Josh Gordon has been suspended for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse policy.

ESPN’s resident NFL insider, Adam Schefter, dropped the bombshell news on Twitter, which comes only a day after Gordon made a miraculous fingertip catch for 59 yards in the Seahawks 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

This latest suspension is Gordon’s sixth and could be his last. He was first suspended back in 2013. He then would miss the entire 2015 and 2016 NFL seasons. Gordon was suspended by the league last December for violating the terms of his reinstatement. Before the news, often troubled wide receiver looked to be on the mend after being claimed off waivers by the Seahawks after he was released by New England Patriots.

During his time in New England, the All-Pro receiver caught 20 passes for a total of 287 yards with one touchdown. His time with the Patriots was cut short when he suffered a knee injury during a Week 6 matchup with the New York Giants that landing him on the team’s IR under a “minor injury designation.” Once he became healthy, he was released by New England and finally picked up the Seahawks.

He would only play five games with Seattle, who is currently making its push towards the Super Bowl after making the playoffs following yesterday’s win. We hope Gordon gets the help he needs in battle with substance abuse.

Photo: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Seattle Seahawks’ Wide Receiver Josh Gordon Suspended Indefinitely By The NFL.  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

