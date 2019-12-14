CLOSE
Shooting At Cumberland Mall Leaves Shoppers Running For Their Lives [VIDEO]

POLICE RESPONSE

Source: Greg Newington / Getty

According to AJC a shooting took place at the Cumberland Mall in Cobb County. Police say they responded to a call around 1:30pm about shots fired at the mall. Official who spoke on the matter say the shooting was not random and parties knew one another. A video was posted to social media showing shoppers running for their lives as shots rang out in the background.

Authorities are still investigating the shooting and it is not immediately clear if anyone was injured, but we will be updating this story as more information presents itself.

Check out the video below, very scary stuff.

