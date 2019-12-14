Cardi Gifts Offset With The Coldest Birthday Present Ever!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Cardi threw her husband, Offset, an amazing party for his birthday. After celebrating his big day at a Los Angeles club, which including a lot of money throwing and strippers, the couple went back to the crib to open his birthday present. Cardi, who had a hard time figuring out what to get someone who has everything, managed to gift Offset with one of the coldest birthday gifts ever!

A sub-zero Frigidaire refrigerator full money, $500,000 in crisp new bills to be exact, to do whatever he wanted to with. I’ll be giving my hard-to-buy-for friends and family the same….but $50 is more my style.

-Kiki J

