Gabrielle Union has mastered the art of securing the bag. In addition to her collaboration with New York & Company, the actress, host, author and designer has launched a collection with the brand’s plus size division, Fashion to Figure. “This partnership goes beyond offering a more inclusive and extended size range, it was a deliberate effort to focus on a technical fit that celebrates curves.” said Union.

The 13-piece collection feature tons of holiday party dresses. Get ready to highlight your curves for every Christmas and New Years Eve party you attend this year. Prices range from $70 to $200.

Union began designing for New York & Company in 2017. Since their collaboration, her collections have elevated the brand. Extending her ideas and designs to the Fashion to Figure family is evidence that this partnership is strong and here to stay.

With the recent loss of her contract with America’s Got Talent, this new venture should brighten her spirits. Union’s work ethic and dedication to empowering and uplifting women is shown in everything she does, including this collection.

The line is currently available on www.FashiontoFigure.com. What do you think? Are you here for this new collaboration?

Gabrielle Union Launches A Plus Size Collection With Fashion To Figure was originally published on hellobeautiful.com