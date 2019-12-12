CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Charlie Puth Is Down For A Song With His Brother, Reveals Album Plans, 2019 Faves & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Charlie Puth x Laura

Source: Leon Prevost / Radio One Digital

Charlie Puth is back in Houston! The singer/songwriter chats with Laura about his brother Steven and whether they’d do a song together (1:27), making music in unique ways (2:19), the weirdest place he’s ever had a song idea (3:40), the power of In-N-Out (4:20), plans for his upcoming album plus his new song “Mother” (5:41), his musical favorites such as Christmas song (8:25), favorite new artist (9:36), album (10:25), song (11:18) and more! Yes, he’s a BIG Lewis Capaldi fan and … I think we scared him with our Shawn Mendes cut out!

Subscribe to Radio Now on YouTube and watch the full interview below!

RELATED: Amir Diamond’s #TrendingTrack: “Cheating On You” by Charlie Puth

RELATED: Watch Charlie Puth Play With Fire In New “I Warned Myself” Video

RELATED: How Charlie Puth Almost Became A Stripper On Tour [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Charlie Puth Is Down For A Song With His Brother, Reveals Album Plans, 2019 Faves & More! [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Werk! Regina King And Lizzo Named EW’s Entertainers…
 23 hours ago
12.13.19
Charlie Puth Is Down For A Song With…
 1 day ago
12.13.19
Jhene Aiko Shares Beauty Lessons She Teaches Her…
 1 day ago
12.12.19
Ayesha Curry’s International Smoke Restaurant In CityCentre Closed…
 2 days ago
12.11.19
6 items
Leon Spinks’ Wife Asks For Prayers Amid Legendary…
 2 days ago
12.11.19
Lifetime Announces ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The…
 2 days ago
12.11.19
Young M.A. Declares She’s Not Problematic, Talks Debut…
 2 days ago
12.11.19
Lizzo Crowned TIME Entertainer Of The Year 2019
 2 days ago
12.11.19
Wal-Mart Apologizes For Selling Sweater Of Santa Claus…
 4 days ago
12.09.19
Blac Youngsta Goes Through Freaky Tales, Talks ‘Church…
 4 days ago
12.09.19
5 items
Beyoncé Announces New IVY PARK Apparel And Sneaker…
 4 days ago
12.10.19
EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE: Watch Alicia Keys & Miguel’s Music…
 4 days ago
12.09.19
Lizzo Caught Twerking Courtside In Her Thong At…
 4 days ago
12.09.19
Beyoncé Finally Answers Fans Questions About Not Winning…
 4 days ago
12.09.19
6 items
RHOAS12: Kenya Tried It When She Crashed Marlo’s…
 5 days ago
12.09.19
Hot Barb Bangerz: The Best Nicki Minaj Features…
 5 days ago
12.09.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close