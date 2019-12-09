CLOSE
Baseball Fans Aren’t Feeling Nike’s New MLB Jerseys

Nike X MLB

Source: Nike / NIke

Nike has been killing the concepts for NBA jerseys the past few seasons so why not do the same for America’s favorite pastime?

The Swoosh inked a deal with the MLB that was made official in January, marking a new chapter for the league’s threads.

“We’re excited to kick off our partnership with Major League Baseball with the unveil of next season’s uniforms,” says Hal Melhart, Sr. Product Line Manager for Nike Diamond. “Each franchise has a deeply personal history, with a visual identity that continues in this update. In the future, we look forward to preserving this integrity while still bringing more of Nike’s creativity to uniform designs, as we build energy around the game for its players and its fans.”

When it was first announced almost a year ago, Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. knew that Nike was the perfect partnership. “Nike’s global brand and reputation as a leader in driving innovation makes them an ideal partner,” he said at the time.

Jerseys aside, the influence across the league is already felt because Nike has endorsements with more than 500 Major League and Minor League players. Mike Trout, Giancarlo Stanton, George Springer, Jose Ramirez, Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, Javier Baez and Nolan Arenado are just a few.

Not only is the technology in the jersey’s top-notch, but they look damn good too despite some fans on Twitter not feeling the swoosh logo on the chest.

Check out your team’s jersey below to see if you’re feeling the subtle new designs.

Nike X MLB

Nike X MLB 2020 Uniforms

32 photos Launch gallery

Nike X MLB 2020 Uniforms

Continue reading Nike X MLB 2020 Uniforms

Nike X MLB 2020 Uniforms

Baseball Fans Aren’t Feeling Nike’s New MLB Jerseys  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

