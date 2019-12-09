CLOSE
Blac Youngsta Goes Through Freaky Tales, Talks ‘Church On Sunday’, Chasing Hits & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Blac Youngsta

Source: Leon Prevost / Radio One Digital

Blac Youngsta is back! Fresh off the release of Church On Sunday, the Memphis native talks the album and some of his favorite songs (1:20), keeping his personality on 100 and staying positive (3:10), chasing hits (5:20), loyalty to Yo Gotti (7:00), his new artist Lil Migo (8:10), eating booty (9:30), the craziest place he’s ever had sex in (12:10), revealing a dark sexual secret (13:20), his love of Rotel dip (14:10) and more!

