Tahiry Has No Regrets Denying Joe Buddens Marriage Proposal: ‘I Had To Do What Was Best For Me’

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Love & Hip Hop fans can remember the moment Joe Budden got down on one knee in the heart of Times Square to propose to Tahiry. But even more vivid in our memory is how she said “No.”

Tahiry recently appeared on The Real where she opened up about the episode and what led to her decision to decline his offer.

“I don’t regret it. I didn’t know I was that brave, too. It was closing one of the most important chapters of my life on national TV,” she said.

We watched Tahiry and Joe Budden’s tumultuous relationship play out before our eyes, so we were surprised to see Budden propose before doing the work to become a better partner. In case you don’t remember, Budden has admitted to having a woman sitting on his bed, who accidentally got lipstick on his pillow. Their relationship was unhealthy.

“I had to do what was best for me,” she added.

Tahiry will make her Love & Hip Hop return this season, which seems to be a plot line for Budden and Cyn Santana who are working on rekindling their romance.

As for Joe and Tahiry still having chemistry, Tahiry says, “I think, I think that Joey and I are great on film, off film – we just have that, like – we’re just fly together. We, like, have fun.”

How that affects Joe and Cyn…we’ll just have to wait to see how that plays out. L&HH returns December 16.

Watch the trailer, here:

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

photos
