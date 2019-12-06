The #DeeList: Top 5 Things That Can Ruin Your Friday, 12-6-19

Happy Good Friday! Everyday above ground is a good day, but on Friday, we like positive vibes, happy thoughts, and good news only! So here are some things to avoid to keep the good energy going:

5. You Wake Up Sick

You out here tryna be fast…tryna be cute…with that dress on in 40 degree weather. Then woke up with the flu. Now the only thing you gone be turning up is that bottle of Robitussin

4. You Get Stuck in a Conversation

Every job has that one old guy who’s the sweetest person in the world, but never shuts uuuuup. And of course you’re the one dummy who walks into the break room without headphones on, and next thing you know, 2 hours of your life have passed you by. Now you’re too sleepy to go kick it.

3. You Forget Your Wig Glue

Outfit…check. Nails..check. Wig…it’s fabulous, but so is your real hair…which I can see…because that wig ain’t glued on properly! And where’s your wig glue…? On the counter in your bathroom. Ain’t no fitted cap gone fix it either, so back to the crib for you.

2. You Don’t Get Air in Your Tire

You’ve had a slow leak for 2 months and just kept on getting free air from the QT and riding. But you got lazy and didn’t get air before you headed to work. Next thing you know BOOM: wire sticking out your tire. Now you gotta call AAA instead of your man-meat appointment.

1. You Get Called Into Work

You love your job. Everyone there thinks you’re enthusiastic, helpful, and a team player. And that’s why you’re the fist one they call when that lazy nothing calls in to work. You better start slacking like everyone else, so you can enjoy your weekend.

