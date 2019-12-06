CLOSE
Stay Melo: Portland Trail Blazers Guarantees Carmelo Anthony’s Contract For The Remainder of The Season

Despite the Trail Blazers only going 4-4 since his signing, Melo has played well averaging 16.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 44.8% shooting.

Portland Trail Blazers Guarantees Carmelo Anthony's Contract

Source: Abbie Parr / Getty

Carmelo Anthony has a home in Portland, at least for the remainder of this season. ESPN NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Trail Blazers amended Anthony’s contract is now guaranteed, keeping him in Blazer uniform for the rest of the season.

Despite the Trail Blazers only going 4-4 since his signing, Melo has played well averaging 16.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 44.8% shooting. He also is shooting 38.7%  from beyond the arc, which is an improvement from his last full season in the NBA back in 2017. During his lackluster run with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Melo shot 40.4% from the field.

Melo’s spirited play even earned him Western Conference Player of the Week honors, which was met with some criticism. Some believed that either Houston’s scoring machine, James Harden, or Mavericks phenom Luka Doncic were more deserving over Anthony. Speaking with Yahoo Sports, Melo acknowledged he has heard the hate but brushed it off.

“I’ve seen the chatter, but I won’t allow myself to pay attention to that because I’ve come too far to start listening to that bull—-, to be honest with you. I won’t allow that negativity to creep in. I’ve worked so hard to get to that point mentally and emotionally. I won’t even let it happen.”

We are just happy that Melo will be in the league for the rest of the season, now let’s see if this guarantees Melo will be suiting up for the Trail Blazers or another team for the 2020-21 season.

Photo: Abbie Parr / Getty

Stay Melo: Portland Trail Blazers Guarantees Carmelo Anthony’s Contract For The Remainder of The Season  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

