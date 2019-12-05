CLOSE
Join Us At The Texas Jam Health Fair December 14th!

Texas Jam Health Fair

Source: Texas Jam Health Fair / Texas Jam Health Fair

Join us the the Texas Jam Health Fair on December 14th at the Crowne Plaza Hotel Downtown 1015 Elm St. in Dallas from 10am-3pm. This is a free event open to the public. There will be free health screenings, free prizes and giveaways. For more information please visit https://www.facebook.com/events/578304752909523/

Health , Health Fair

