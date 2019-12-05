CLOSE
Community
Join Us At The Change For Change Community Christmas Party In Red Bird Mall on December 21st!!

Change For Change Christmas Event

Source: Change For Change / Change For Change Christmas Event

Come out an enjoy a FREE COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS PARTY in the center court of RED BIRD MALL, Saturday, December 21 from 11 am. – 1pm. Fun for the entire family, Live DJ, Mavs Maniaac, pictures with Santa Larry, Bounce Houses for the kids, face painting, free food, cookie decorating stations, FREE BIKE GIVEAWAYS and much more. It all goes down, Saturday, December 21 from 11 am. – 1pm.  – brought to you by 97.9 the beat and our friends at Williams Chicken.

