Aaliyah’s Music Is Finally Coming To Streaming Services In 2020

File Photo of Aaliyah

Source: Barry King / Getty

For years now, Aaliyah fans have wondered why her catalog, particularly the songs and albums she recorded after her 1994 debut album. In reality, that decision was left up to Aaliyah’s uncle, Barry Hankerson who held control of her discography as it was recorded for now-defunct Blackground Records. Now according to Hankerson, the singer’s full discography will be made available on her birthday next year: January 16th, 2020.

According to Rap-Up, Hankerson broke the news on Twitter, “We listened, this is not a drill in honor of the great legacy of #Aaliyah,” he said, before tagging Apple Music, Spotify, TIDAL, and Amazon Prime Music. He then added, “1/16/2020″. Check out the tweet below.

Of Aaliyah’s three studio albums: 1994’s Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number, 1996’s One in a Million, and 2001’s Aaliyah, only her debut album is available. Meaning fans have been unable to stream classics such as “Four Page Letter,” “If Your Girl Only Knew,” “Rock The Boat,” More Than A Woman”, “I Care 4 U” and more.

