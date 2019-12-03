CLOSE
Apple Announces Inaugural Apple Music Awards With Lil Nas X Winning Song of The Year

Hot 97 Summer Jam 2019

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Apple will be hosting their inaugural Apple Music Awards on December 4 in the Steve Jobs Auditorium.

The Apple Music Awards will be touted as a celebration of some of the best and brightest artists who have the most profound impact on global culture, and music. The awards will honor achievements in music across five different categories. Winners will be selected through an internal process by their editors and will align with what their customers are yearning for, and loving the most.

“The Apple Music Awards are designed to recognize the passion, energy and creativity of the world’s favorite artists. The musically diverse group of inaugural winners have sparked deep social conversation, influenced culture and inspired our customers around the world. We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate them,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and International Content in the press release.

One of the coolest things about this award is the plaques that Apple has designed for the event, they’re very futuristic and resemble high-end speakers

Apple Awards

Source: Apple / apple

Some of the award winners have been announced already with Lizzo being bestowed as Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Lil Nas X winning Song of the Year with “Old Town Road.”

I’m not sure if another award show was necessary for the industry, but I suppose another opportunity to honor these talented artists never hurt anyone.

Along with the music awards, Apple also released its awards for apps and games of the year. You can check those out here.

Apple Announces Inaugural Apple Music Awards With Lil Nas X Winning Song of The Year  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

photos
