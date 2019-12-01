CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Stacey Abrams To Executive Produce CBS Drama Based On Her Novel ‘Never Tell’

The novel, which was released 15 years ago, follows the journey of criminal psychologist Dr. Erin Abbott.

Political powerhouse Stacey Abrams is stepping into the entertainment industry. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Abrams has inked a deal with CBS to executive produce a show based on a novel she wrote.

The book—titled Never Tell—was released under Abrams’ alias Selena Montgomery. The novel, which made its debut 15 years ago, follows the journey of criminal psychologist Dr. Erin Abbott. While investigating the whereabouts of a serial killer in New Orleans, she crosses paths with a local journalist and they end up forming a relationship. Talicia Raggs will serve as the writer for the project. Abrams will executive produce the project alongside Denise Di Novi and Nina Tassler.

Abrams—who served in the Georgia House of Representatives and as minority leader—is very passionate about writing. She has penned eight novels. The last book that she released under the Selena Montgomery moniker was titled Deception which is centered around a woman who has to return to her hometown following a murder mystery. Although she likes to keep her political and literary work separate, Abrams says that both worlds are undeniably intertwined.

“Leadership requires the ability to engage and to create empathy for communities with disparate needs and ideas. Telling an effective story—especially in romantic suspense—demands a similar skill set,” she told The Washington Post in an interview. “When I began writing novels, I read Aristotle to learn how to perfect structure, Pearl Cleage to sustain tension and Nora Roberts for characterization. Good romantic suspense can never underestimate the audience, and the best political leaders know how to shape a compelling narrative that respects voters and paints a picture of what is to come.”

There is no word on when Abrams’ project will be released.

SEE ALSO:

Decoding Obama’s Talk With Stacey Abrams: Who Was He Talking About?

Creative Class: Stacey Abrams Is Making Sure All Of Our Votes Count

She likes her style natural and uncomplicated

Social Media Challenge Season Is Upon Us And Next Up Is The #BlackHairChallenge

10 photos Launch gallery

Social Media Challenge Season Is Upon Us And Next Up Is The #BlackHairChallenge

Continue reading Social Media Challenge Season Is Upon Us And Next Up Is The #BlackHairChallenge

Social Media Challenge Season Is Upon Us And Next Up Is The #BlackHairChallenge

The holiday season can sometimes bring out the best in folks. It also sparks a certain level of creativity and wit, which often graces social media with a new challenge. This year, the @MelaninMamis Twitter page has revived the #Blackhairchallenge. In a tweet, they asked participants to “post up to 4 pictures of yourself with this hashtag. Embrace your different hairstyles.” The magic you’re about to witness below is no surprise.  

Stacey Abrams To Executive Produce CBS Drama Based On Her Novel ‘Never Tell’  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Georgia Teen Who Had Arm Amputated Returns To…
 10 hours ago
12.02.19
Atlanta Youth Football Team Receives Anonymous $23K Donation…
 14 hours ago
12.02.19
Stacey Abrams To Executive Produce CBS Drama Based…
 16 hours ago
12.02.19
Los Angeles Intersection Renamed After Legendary Music Mogul…
 17 hours ago
12.02.19
NFL Player Richard Sherman Donates $27K To Eliminate…
 1 day ago
12.02.19
15-Year-Old South Carolina Social Entrepreneur Raises $70K For…
 1 day ago
12.02.19
DeAndre Hopkins’ Mom Sabrina Greenlee Discusses Her Story…
 5 days ago
11.27.19
Black Friday 2019: All The Best Deals
 5 days ago
11.27.19
Chris Evans & The Knives Out Cast Play…
 6 days ago
11.27.19
Chris Evans & The Knives Out Cast Play…
 6 days ago
11.27.19
Ryan Destiny To Star In Film About Flint…
 6 days ago
11.27.19
Alabama Nonprofit Empowers Women To Escape Domestic Violence
 6 days ago
11.27.19
Sounds About White: Billboard’s ‘Woman Of The Year’…
 6 days ago
11.27.19
BEAN Now Platform Aims To Promote Wealth Creation…
 6 days ago
11.27.19
The Many Reasons Why Jamie Foxx Is Receiving…
 6 days ago
11.27.19
Idris Elba Joins Cast Of ‘The Harder They…
 1 week ago
11.25.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close