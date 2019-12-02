CLOSE
Atlanta Youth Football Team Receives Anonymous $23K Donation For Championship Trip

The Atlanta Bulldogs 9U team will head to Miami to compete in a national championship game.

A youth football team from Atlanta will be making its way to Miami to compete in a national championship thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor. According to 11 Alive, an individual donated $23,000 to ensure that the Atlanta Bulldogs youth team would be able to go on their trip.

The nine-and-under team has had an impeccable record on the field. They’ve had 60 consecutive wins over the past four years. The team is the No. 1 ranked 9U football team in the country and are Battle Youth National Championship champions. Despite what they were able to accomplish on the field, they struggled to raise funds to travel to the national championship competition in Miami. The local community rallied around the team and raised $1,000 for the upcoming trip. After the team’s story circulated online an anonymous donor contributed $23,000 to the fundraiser. The team has surpassed its $23,000 goal and raised nearly $26,000. The money will go towards travel, equipment, food and accommodations.

The coaches are humbled by the donations.  “I have a special group of kids that love football and love to work hard every day,” their coach Steven McClendon told the news outlet. Parents of the young athletes are beyond thankful for the outpour of support. “I have never seen a group of parents and kids who love football as much as this group and it fosters an awesome mentality that I believe will benefit my son for years to come,” wrote fundraiser organizer Bree Cypher. The game is slated to take place this month.

Founded on the pillars of teamwork and inclusiveness, the Atlanta Bulldogs Football and Cheer Academy has been dedicated to providing programming and resources for at-risk youth.

