15-Year-Old South Carolina Social Entrepreneur Raises $70K For Nonprofits In His Community

Ball4Good has supported 18 nonprofit organizations throughout South Carolina.

Black youth throughout the country are spearheading philanthropic movements and displaying that you’re never too young to make an impact in your local community and beyond. According to The Washington Post, a South Carolina teenager is using basketball as an avenue to give back to nonprofit organizations in his city.

Adom Appiah—a 15-year-old who hails from Spartanburg—founded an initiative dubbed Ball4Good. For the past three years, the teen social entrepreneur has organized annual celebrity basketball games and donates the proceeds to organizations focused on different causes. Professional athletes, college athletes, and elected officials have all participated in Appiah’s fundraisers. Notable individuals who have graced the court during his basketball games include NBA player Zion Williamson, retired WNBA star Andrea Stinson, and NFL player Landon Cohen. This year alone he has raised $30,000. Since the inception of the charity game, Appiah has raised over $70,000. The money has gone towards organizations focused on education, youth mentorship, autism, and homelessness. Ball4Good has supported 18 local nonprofit organizations.

The Spartanburg County Foundation, the Spartanburg Day School, the local community and Appiah’s loved ones have all rallied around his foundation and helped him further his efforts. For Appiah—who received a Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes award this year—his parents’ dedication to giving back to the community inspired him to get involved in social good projects. “It’s always been instilled in me to volunteer,” he told the news outlet.

Appiah—a spelling bee star who participates in student government and plays jazz—is an author and motivational speaker who serves as a board member for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Upstate. He says he wants to use his journey to inspire youth to evoke change. Several young social activists are stepping up to give back to their communities. In October 12-year-old activist Amariyanna Copeny—dubbed Little Miss Flint⁠—raised over $130,000 to bring water filtration systems to Flint.

