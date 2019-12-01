CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

NFL Player Richard Sherman Donates $27K To Eliminate Student Lunch Debt

“The last thing any child should have to worry about is being able to afford eating breakfast and lunch at school,” read a statement from his organization Blanket Coverage Foundation.

The student lunch debt crisis has been pushed to the forefront of a national conversation. Research shows that 75 percent of school districts throughout the country have unpaid student meal debt and many of the students who are unable to pay off their debt are ostracized and prevented from participating in school events, including graduation. NFL player Richard Sherman is on a mission to alleviate the issue and relieve some of the financial pressures faced by students and their families. According to People, he made a major donation to eliminate student lunch debt at the Santa Clara, California-based Cabrillo Middle School.

The Compton native donated over $7,000 to the school to get rid of the debt. He made the donation through his organization The Blanket Coverage Foundation which works to financially support and empower students who come from low-income households so they can excel in the classroom. “We have found that eliminating student lunch debt is one way to help assist students and their families in relieving some of the stress that comes with attending school on a daily basis,” read a statement from Sherman’s organization. “The last thing any child should have to worry about is being able to afford eating breakfast and lunch at school; we aim to do our part in eliminating that obstacle.”

The generous act comes after the San Francisco 49ers cornerback donated $20,000 to eliminate the lunch debt at Tacoma Public Schools in Washington. Donations like the one made by Sherman are needed as the lunch debt crisis continues to grow. According to CNN, despite the United States Department of Agriculture allocating over $22 billion annually for child nutrition programs, schools are barred from using federal funds to pay off meal debt.

SEE ALSO:

Philando Castile’s Mother Pays Off Lunch Debt For High School Students In Minnesota

Former NFL Player DeAngelo Williams Funds 500 Mammograms

She likes her style natural and uncomplicated

Social Media Challenge Season Is Upon Us And Next Up Is The #BlackHairChallenge

10 photos Launch gallery

Social Media Challenge Season Is Upon Us And Next Up Is The #BlackHairChallenge

Continue reading Social Media Challenge Season Is Upon Us And Next Up Is The #BlackHairChallenge

Social Media Challenge Season Is Upon Us And Next Up Is The #BlackHairChallenge

The holiday season can sometimes bring out the best in folks. It also sparks a certain level of creativity and wit, which often graces social media with a new challenge. This year, the @MelaninMamis Twitter page has revived the #Blackhairchallenge. In a tweet, they asked participants to “post up to 4 pictures of yourself with this hashtag. Embrace your different hairstyles.” The magic you’re about to witness below is no surprise.  

NFL Player Richard Sherman Donates $27K To Eliminate Student Lunch Debt  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Georgia Teen Who Had Arm Amputated Returns To…
 10 hours ago
12.02.19
Atlanta Youth Football Team Receives Anonymous $23K Donation…
 14 hours ago
12.02.19
Stacey Abrams To Executive Produce CBS Drama Based…
 16 hours ago
12.02.19
Los Angeles Intersection Renamed After Legendary Music Mogul…
 17 hours ago
12.02.19
NFL Player Richard Sherman Donates $27K To Eliminate…
 1 day ago
12.02.19
15-Year-Old South Carolina Social Entrepreneur Raises $70K For…
 1 day ago
12.02.19
DeAndre Hopkins’ Mom Sabrina Greenlee Discusses Her Story…
 5 days ago
11.27.19
Black Friday 2019: All The Best Deals
 5 days ago
11.27.19
Chris Evans & The Knives Out Cast Play…
 6 days ago
11.27.19
Chris Evans & The Knives Out Cast Play…
 6 days ago
11.27.19
Ryan Destiny To Star In Film About Flint…
 6 days ago
11.27.19
Alabama Nonprofit Empowers Women To Escape Domestic Violence
 6 days ago
11.27.19
Sounds About White: Billboard’s ‘Woman Of The Year’…
 6 days ago
11.27.19
BEAN Now Platform Aims To Promote Wealth Creation…
 6 days ago
11.27.19
The Many Reasons Why Jamie Foxx Is Receiving…
 6 days ago
11.27.19
Idris Elba Joins Cast Of ‘The Harder They…
 1 week ago
11.25.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close