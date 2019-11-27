CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Tips For Dealing With Grief During The Holidays

Candles

Source: Getty / Getty

The holidays are always tough for those who’ve lost someone during the year. Whether it be a parent, a beloved aunt or uncle, a grandmother, a child or even a friend, grief hits in waves that few are truly prepared for.

WhatsYourGrief has compiled a list of 64 tips to help you keep pushing forward during the holiday season especially as the first year without that person usually is the toughest.

  1. Acknowledge that the holidays will be different and they will be tough.
  2. Decide which traditions you want to keep.
  3. Decide which traditions you want to change.
  4.  Create a new tradition in memory of your loved one.
  5. Decide where you want to spend the holidays – you may want to switch up the location, or it may be of comfort to keep it the same.  Either way, make a conscious decision about location.
  6. Plan ahead and communicate with the people you will spend the holiday with in advance, to make sure everyone is in agreement about traditions and plans.
  7. Remember that not everyone will be grieving the same way you are grieving.
  8. Remember that the way others will want to spend the holiday may not match how you want to spend the holiday.
  9. Put out a ‘memory stocking’, ‘memory box’, or another special place where you and others can write down memories you treasure.  Pick a time to read them together.
  10. Light a candle in your home in memory of the person you’ve lost.
  11. Include one of your loved one’s favorite dishes in your holiday meal.
  12. Be honest. Tell people what you DO want to do for the holidays and what you DON’T want to do.

For more, visit WhatsYourGrief.com.

RELATED: Inside Her Story: A Story Of Grief And Hope

RELATED: Life Hack: How To Fly Through Airport Security During The Holidays

RELATED: Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With Family This Thanksgiving

Tips For Dealing With Grief During The Holidays  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Videos
Latest
Chris Evans & The Knives Out Cast Play…
 20 hours ago
11.27.19
Chris Evans & The Knives Out Cast Play…
 20 hours ago
11.27.19
Ryan Destiny To Star In Film About Flint…
 21 hours ago
11.27.19
Alabama Nonprofit Empowers Women To Escape Domestic Violence
 22 hours ago
11.27.19
Sounds About White: Billboard’s ‘Woman Of The Year’…
 22 hours ago
11.27.19
BEAN Now Platform Aims To Promote Wealth Creation…
 22 hours ago
11.27.19
The Many Reasons Why Jamie Foxx Is Receiving…
 23 hours ago
11.27.19
Idris Elba Joins Cast Of ‘The Harder They…
 3 days ago
11.25.19
Kenyan Teacher Donates 80 Percent Of His Salary…
 3 days ago
11.25.19
Howard University Teams Up With Amazon Studios To…
 3 days ago
11.25.19
Five-Year-Old Drummer Receives Scholarship Offer From Alcorn State…
 3 days ago
11.25.19
Londynn B Talks Rhythm And Flow, Adjusting To…
 3 days ago
11.25.19
Thanksgiving Clapback Season Is Here And Folks Are…
 3 days ago
11.25.19
Can You Believe It: These Super Talented Artists…
 4 days ago
11.25.19
Black Women Entrepreneurs Acquire Fashion Fair Cosmetics
 4 days ago
11.25.19
A Museum Honoring Harriet Tubman’s Legacy Is Coming…
 4 days ago
11.25.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close