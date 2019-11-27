CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Melania Trump Booed While Addressing Students In Baltimore [VIDEO]

2016 Republican National Convention - Day 1

Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty

Melania Trump brought her “Be Best” initiative the B’More Youth Summit organized to bring awareness to the opioid crisis in Baltimore today (November 26) and was booed during her speech. 

SEE ALSO: Melania Trump Complains That People Criticize Her Foolish ‘Be Best’ Campaign

With “Be Best” focusing on the well-being of children, online safety and opioid abuse, the first lady thanked students in attendance for sharing their stories regarding it. 

“I am so proud of you for the bravery it takes to share that you have been strongly affected by the opioid epidemic in some way,” she spoke, later releasing a statement to CNN about the booing she was met with that said: “We live in a democracy and everyone is entitled to their opinion, but the fact is we have a serious crisis in our country and I remain committed to educating children on the dangers and deadly consequences of drug abuse.”

SEE ALSO: Melania Trump Is Going To Visit ‘Shithole Countries’ In Africa Her Husband Made Fun Of

The Trump Administration’s tension with Baltimore (and many cities like it) isn’t new. Just earlier this year, Donald Trump called the city a “rat and rodent infested mess” that “no human being would want to live.’ 

The youth summit event was the first time the first lady has been publicly booed at a solo event, according to CNN. 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City

Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City With Family Fun Day

41 photos Launch gallery

Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City With Family Fun Day

Continue reading Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City With Family Fun Day

Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City With Family Fun Day

For The Latest News:

Melania Trump Booed While Addressing Students In Baltimore [VIDEO]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Videos
Latest
Chris Evans & The Knives Out Cast Play…
 20 hours ago
11.27.19
Chris Evans & The Knives Out Cast Play…
 20 hours ago
11.27.19
Ryan Destiny To Star In Film About Flint…
 21 hours ago
11.27.19
Alabama Nonprofit Empowers Women To Escape Domestic Violence
 22 hours ago
11.27.19
Sounds About White: Billboard’s ‘Woman Of The Year’…
 22 hours ago
11.27.19
BEAN Now Platform Aims To Promote Wealth Creation…
 22 hours ago
11.27.19
The Many Reasons Why Jamie Foxx Is Receiving…
 23 hours ago
11.27.19
Idris Elba Joins Cast Of ‘The Harder They…
 3 days ago
11.25.19
Kenyan Teacher Donates 80 Percent Of His Salary…
 3 days ago
11.25.19
Howard University Teams Up With Amazon Studios To…
 3 days ago
11.25.19
Five-Year-Old Drummer Receives Scholarship Offer From Alcorn State…
 3 days ago
11.25.19
Londynn B Talks Rhythm And Flow, Adjusting To…
 3 days ago
11.25.19
Thanksgiving Clapback Season Is Here And Folks Are…
 3 days ago
11.25.19
Can You Believe It: These Super Talented Artists…
 4 days ago
11.25.19
Black Women Entrepreneurs Acquire Fashion Fair Cosmetics
 4 days ago
11.25.19
A Museum Honoring Harriet Tubman’s Legacy Is Coming…
 4 days ago
11.25.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close