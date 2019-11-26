New York Knicks Say They Never Offered Richard Jefferson A Contract After He Expertly Trolled The Franchise

After a 17 year career that saw Richard Jefferson play for nine different NBA franchises, and was highlighted by a 2016 NBA Finals Championship, he decided to call it a career.

In his post-basketball career, Jefferson has landed a job as the color commentator for the Brooklyn Nets— the franchise he played for while they were located in New Jersey for the first seven years of his career.

During his gig with the Brooklyn Nets, he took a shot at a now crosstown rival New York Knicks. Jefferson said that he knew it was time to call it quits when the only team that came around with a contract offer was the Knicks, who have been largely irrelevant for the past two decades.

"Knicks? No, I'll retire. That's why I retired, they were the one team that offered me a job." Richard Jefferson said he knew his time in the league was up when the Knicks were the only team that wanted him. pic.twitter.com/OnH2sYTOUE — ESPN (@espn) November 25, 2019

I believe Jefferson thought everyone could hear the tongue in cheek in his statement, but apparently, not everybody took the joke so lightly. The New York Knicks took to their PR page to clear up any confusion about their interest, or lack thereof of the Nets color commentator.

For clarification purposes, it is not true that the New York Knicks offered Richard Jefferson a contract in either the summer of 2018 or 2019. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) November 25, 2019

Of course, the Knicks apparent serious response to what was clearly a joke elicited some funny responses on Twitter, namely from the Cavaliers:

For clarification purposes, it is true that Richard Jefferson became a Champion of Cleveland in the summer of 2016. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/w2MoTGnUb8 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 25, 2019

The Knicks continue to be the punching bag of the NBA as the current franchise sits in last place in the East with a cringeworthy 4-13 record.

