Check out why Offset Monday’s motivational post deserves attention. In order to nominate your self for anything, you have to be credible. After purchasing a brand new Ferrari which was bought with a portion of money made from previous billboard hits . Credibility is recognized along with respect from the culture.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)