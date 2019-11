Trappboy Freddy stopped by the #1 Hip Hop station to drop his new single lil Quita. The undeniable Dallas beat and sound has everybody going crazy in DFW. After spending some time catching up with Pskillz on the Night Show Flight Show the fans thought it was only right Big Trapp, Jazzi Black from the Veda Loca In The Morning Show, and Pskillz hopped on the freestyle!

Check it out and let us know what you think.

