Joycelyn Savage Speaks Out Against R. Kelly

R. Kelly Bond Hearing Held In Sexual Assault Case

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

One of the major faces of the R. Kelly scandal seems to be turning on the embattled singer after years of silence and dedication. Joycelyn Savage, one of Kelly’s live-in girlfriends, is speaking out about her relationship with the R&B singer.

Savage took her story to Instagram, publishing two posts on the issue. The first post was a cube of black and white that said, “There’s something that I need to reveal, something I should’ve talked about a long time ago. This is my story!” Savage caption the illustration with the phrase, “I’m sorry.”

I’m sorry.

The second post is a video with the words “This Is My Story… He Always Hated The Truth” set to Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts.” In the caption, she notes that she has partnered with the company Patreon and will be posting daily chapters of her story.

 

According to TMZ, Steven Greenberg, R. Kelly’s attorney, says that Savage is exploiting her situation for financial gain, telling TMZ that, “It is unfortunate that Jocelyn now seeks to make money by exploiting her long time, loving relationship with Robert.”

Greenberg goes on to add, “Obviously if she were, to tell the truth, no one would pay so she has, unfortunately, chosen to regurgitate the stories and lies told by others for her own personal profit. We know the real facts, and it was not until the money ran out that she decided anything was wrong. Hopefully, people will see it for the Obvious profiteering it is.”

The first installment of her story is for mature audiences and is currently out now and is available at patreon.com/Joycelynsavage 

 

Joycelyn Savage Speaks Out Against R. Kelly

photos
