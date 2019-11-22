The #DeeList: Top 5 Things That Could Ruin Your Friday, 11-22-19

Everyday above ground is a good day, but Fridays are for positive vibes, happy thoughts, and good news only, so happy Good Friday! Here are some things to avoid to keep the Good Friday vibes going.

5. You Leave Your Windows Down – So for some crazy reason, you thought your car needed some fresh air. So you cracked the windows. Nobody stole your car, but it DID rain. So you go to get in your car and BAM: soggy butt. Now you gotta go home, wipe your wet ass, and think about your decisions.

4. You Cheat on Your Nail Tech – I don’t know why you keep waiting until the last minute to try and book your appointment, and now she’s full so you go to the first alternative you can. Now your nails are lopsided and one is already chipped. Maybe you can get away with wearing gloves this weekend….?

3. You Get Too High – Listen there are levels to this. And if you’re on a “every other month with my friends” level, don’t pick Friday evening to try to be a “I out-smoked Snoop once” level. You gone be high until Sunday, and now it’s time to go to get ready for work Monday.

2. You Get Diarrhea – This happened to me Wednesday. You only had an hour to eat, and you ate a whole burger, with cheese and bacon. Now instead of getting ready to go, you on the toilet praying for forgiveness. Don’t do it to yourself. Get a salad.

1. Your Check is Short – Come on, pay day! Time to get the first few rounds at the bar! Then you remembered a few things: your account was overdrawn before you got paid, you’re being garnished for that hospital bill….and, child support. Welp, there goes your Friday. Listen don’t go chasing waterfalls. Please stick to the noodles and the food stamps you’re used to.

