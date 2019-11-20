CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Father Of Foul: All The Times Future Was Petty AF

Future

Source: splash news / Splash News

Future went from melodic trap king to the petty godfather in just a matter of years.

Not sure if it’s the Scorpio in him, or if the support of the Future-hive has made him feel invincible, but the Beast Mode rapper throws more shade than an Atlanta Housewife. Even his quotes have an underlying tone of potential pettiness and slight shade. He once stated, “I know I haven’t always done things the right way. I’m just trying to reflect on how to make myself better, how to become a better man, a better father, a better person, a better artist.”

Just last week, Nayvadius got into with another professional shade thrower, Wendy Williams, after she ranted on her show about his many baby mamas and how the rapper needs to wear condoms. Apparently, Future caught wind of Wendy’s shade and took to Instagram to respond, writing “Thank God I’m richer than Wendy Williams.” We don’t even know what that means, we just know that it’s coming from the ultimate shady place.

 

Future turns 36 years today and what better way to honor the spicy Scorpio than to acknowledge his contributions to the culture. Although he’s done a lot musically when it comes to hip hop and pushing the culture forward, he’s left a larger imprint by how he moves in his personal life: very low key, yet very lethal.

In honor of Nayvadius’ day, let’s take a look back at some of the petty godfather’s pettiest moments.

Father Of Foul: All The Times Future Was Petty AF  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Meet The Black Woman Behind Vegas’ Best Multicultural…
 17 hours ago
11.21.19
Father Of Foul: All The Times Future Was…
 23 hours ago
11.21.19
This Is The Rudy Giuliani Who Black People…
 24 hours ago
11.21.19
See The Full Nominations For The 2020 Grammy…
 1 day ago
11.20.19
Justine Skye Collaborates With H&M To Bring You…
 1 day ago
11.20.19
Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard’s Family H&M Ads…
 1 day ago
11.20.19
Welp! This Is How And Why Tami Roman’s…
 1 day ago
11.20.19
8-Year-Old Barred From Picture Day, Finally Gets Her…
 2 days ago
11.20.19
You’re Not Alone, Ari: Biggest Award Snubs In Black…
 2 days ago
11.20.19
Stephen A. Smith Nearly Pops A Blood Vessel…
 2 days ago
11.20.19
Boys & Girls Club Of Harlem To Celebrate…
 3 days ago
11.19.19
Kanye West Kanye West Announces His First Opera,…
 3 days ago
11.19.19
The Gospel According To Ye: On Sunday Service…
 3 days ago
11.18.19
Here’s Naomi Campbell’s First Shoot With A Black…
 3 days ago
11.18.19
Flawless! Beyoncé Looked Like A Billion Bucks Before…
 4 days ago
11.18.19
Nonprofit Aims To Empower Fathers And Children Impacted…
 4 days ago
11.18.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close