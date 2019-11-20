CLOSE
TRIED IT: Is Kim Kardashian’s Skims Shapewear Plus-Size Friendly Or Nah?!

Maui Bigelow

Source: Maui Bigelow / Maui Bigelow

There are some women who hate shape wear with a thug’s passion and then there are some who don’t leave home without it. I am definitely the latter. I even wear it to the gym.

I have tried nearly every brand you can think of (and a few that have flown under the radar). I’ve tried Spanx, Bally, Cupid and Maidenform so you know I had to put Kim Kardashian’s Skims to the test that it is plus-size friendly and able to accommodate the girls with big stomachs like me.

Shapewear can be uncomfortable. I remember trying the Body Magic years ago and thinking, “This is not of God.” It was so tight, my mother had to help me get into it and take it off. I never put it back on. My experience with Body Magic taught me that all shapewear is not created equal; you must do your homework and know your body. Some shapewear lifts but doesn’t control while some control and don’t lift. And there are some that show through your clothes and some that are invisible.

Maui Bigelow

Source: Maui Bigelow / Maui Bigelow

Good shapewear is not cheap, but contrary to what you might think, Kim Kardashian’s addition to the shapewear world, Skims is budget-friendly. I purchased the “sculpting high waist brief” for $36 and the “sculpting bra for $32” as opposed to normally paying around $70 for a Spanx.

I purchased both pieces in a 2x. Both items looked extremely small fresh out of the box, but they both fit. While the fit was good, I have to say the bra is not the most supportive. I think that it is great for naturally perky breast or breast that have been surgically enhanced. However, my breast have fed two children, satisfied a few women’s sons, experienced great weight loss and undergone a biopsy; they don’t sit pretty. My breast need to be lifted and Skim’s “sculpting bra” didn’t do it for me. Would I lounge around the house in the bra, yes! Would I wear the bra out, no!

I absolutely hate high cut underwear, they don’t hold all of my stomach and they create a distorted silhouette that I am not here for. Following the size of the undergarments, the cut was the next thing that I noticed and it intimidated me. I immediately said, “these aren’t going to work” because nothing is worse than high cut shapewear when you have a fupa and like I told you, sis has a serious fupa (I am sis). Thankfully, I tried the underwear on because I discovered that not only were they not cut too high but the coverage was good. The “sculpting high waist brief” lifted my fupa, pulled in my tummy, stretched up to under my breast and they are seamless.

Maui Bigelow

Source: Maui Bigelow / Maui Bigelow

Skims aren’t better than Spanx or Maidenform, but they’re comparable to other popular brands and I will definitely be adding them to my drawer of unmentionables. (I won’t be burning my bras). I would totally suggest these to plus-size women as an option especially if you don’t need as much coverage as I do.

Purchase Skims, here.

