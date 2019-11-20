CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Say What?! Julia Roberts Was Suggested to Play Harriet Tubman in Movie

The 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

 

From Pretty Woman to Harriet?  Sounds a bit off to us but a movie executive thought that Julia Roberts would be perfect to play the once slave turned abolitionist in the movie ‘Harriet.’

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Rewind to 1994 to when screenwriter and producer of the film ‘Harriet’ Gregory Allen was shopping the film around to movie executives, yes it sounds crazy that a film sometimes takes this long to get picked up but hear us out.

According to Entertainment Weekly, in a recent interview, Allen recalled that Hollywood was “very different” in the mid-90s.  So different that a suggestion was made to Allen about who the lading role of Harriet Tubman should be in his film, Julia Roberts!

“I was told how one studio head said in a meeting, ‘This script is fantastic. Let’s get Julia Roberts to play Harriet Tubman,’” Allen explained. “When someone pointed out that Roberts couldn’t be Harriet, the executive responded, ‘It was so long ago. No one is going to know the difference.’”

Can you imagine?!  Thank God the film took twenty-five years to get picked up and Cynthia Erivo was chosen to play Harriet Tubman.

Harriet Tubman 1820-1913, American Abolitionist, Full-Length Standing Portrait with Hands resting on Chair by Harvey B Lindsley, early 1870s

Source: Universal History Archive / Getty

source

#BlackTwitter Is Pulling Up To The Harriet Tubman Movie Like…

9 photos Launch gallery

#BlackTwitter Is Pulling Up To The Harriet Tubman Movie Like…

Continue reading #BlackTwitter Is Pulling Up To The Harriet Tubman Movie Like…

#BlackTwitter Is Pulling Up To The Harriet Tubman Movie Like…

[caption id="attachment_3053740" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Focus Feature Films / Harriet[/caption] We’ve read about Harriet Tubman’s inspirational story in history books and now her triumphant tale is coming to the big screen. Cynthia Erivo will star as the iconic freedom fighter in the upcoming film Harriet. According to the press release, Harriet will chronicle “her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity” as she “freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.” Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe, Joe Alwyn, Jennifer Nettles, Clarke Peters star in the heroic film  See the trailer and what #BlackTwitter is saying about it, below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GqoEs4cG6Uw

 

The Latest:

 

 

 

 

Say What?! Julia Roberts Was Suggested to Play Harriet Tubman in Movie  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Videos
Latest
See The Full Nominations For The 2020 Grammy…
 5 hours ago
11.20.19
Justine Skye Collaborates With H&M To Bring You…
 6 hours ago
11.20.19
Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard’s Family H&M Ads…
 12 hours ago
11.20.19
Welp! This Is How And Why Tami Roman’s…
 13 hours ago
11.20.19
8-Year-Old Barred From Picture Day, Finally Gets Her…
 15 hours ago
11.20.19
You’re Not Alone, Ari: Biggest Award Snubs In Black…
 20 hours ago
11.20.19
Stephen A. Smith Nearly Pops A Blood Vessel…
 20 hours ago
11.20.19
Boys & Girls Club Of Harlem To Celebrate…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
Kanye West Kanye West Announces His First Opera,…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
The Gospel According To Ye: On Sunday Service…
 2 days ago
11.18.19
Here’s Naomi Campbell’s First Shoot With A Black…
 3 days ago
11.18.19
Flawless! Beyoncé Looked Like A Billion Bucks Before…
 3 days ago
11.18.19
Nonprofit Aims To Empower Fathers And Children Impacted…
 3 days ago
11.18.19
Teen Entrepreneur Launches Clothing Line To Combat Gun…
 3 days ago
11.19.19
Spike Lee To Direct Film Inspired By Hip-Hop…
 3 days ago
11.19.19
Texas Criminal Court Halts Rodney Reed’s Execution [UPDATE]
 5 days ago
11.15.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close