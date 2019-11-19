CLOSE
Stephen A. Smith Nearly Pops A Blood Vessel Trying to Convince People He’s Right About Kaepernick

Stephen A. Smith is convinced he's right.

Many people are concerned that Stephen A. Smith has gotten swallowed up the sunken place, especially after his most recent comments attacking Colin Kaepernick. The ESPN host is still defending and went on a seven-minute rant earlier today.

Smith babbled, “When I sit up there, and I sat here yesterday, and I spoke about how his points are eradicated, I’m not talking about the kneeling. I’m not talking about the protesting. I’m a Black man, you idiots!”

He continued, “You think I have a problem with a man that is kneeling and protesting racial oppression and police brutality? Do you know anything about my history in 25 years in this damn business? From The New York Daily News to the Philadelphia Inquirer to CNN to Fox to ESPN. Do you have any idea about my damn background and the fights that I have taken on the behalf of African Americans throughout this nation’s history? Do you have any idea who the hell you are talking about?”

He also added, “If you show up to a workout with a ‘Kunta Kinte’ t-shirt on, if you have the workout after bucking their offer on Saturday, then you have the press conference afterwards and take no questions, but you’re looking into the cameras and antagonizing the NFL, what you’re doing is getting in the way of your own aspiration to get back [in the league].”

Watch the animated rant below:

In case you missed it, Kaepernick’s Saturday workout changed when the NFL demanded that he sign an unusual liability waiver. Jaepernick’s attorney Ben Meiselas and agent Jeff Nalley said in a statement, “From the outset, Mr. Kaepernick requested a legitimate process and from the outset the NFL league office has not provided one. Most recently, the NFL has demanded that as a precondition to the workout, Mr. Kaepernick sign an unusual liability waiver that addresses employment-related issues and rejected the standard liability waiver from physical injury proposed by Mr. Kaepernick’s representatives….Mr. Kaepernick simply asks for a transparent and open process which is why a new location has been selected for today.”

Kaepernick relocated the workout to an Atlanta-area high school.

The waiver would have required Kaepernick to acknowledge that he was made “no promise of employment” by participating in a workout. This was protection for the NFL because if they expressed a desire to keep him out of the league, this could possibly give grounds to file a lawsuit or a second collusion grievance, similar to the first collusion grievance Kaepernick filed against the NFL.

Keapernick — who believes that the NFL blackballed him from the league from 2017 to 2019 because he took a knee and spoke out against police brutality — would not want to surrender his ability to invoke legal rights in the future.

Sounds like Smith is going to be defending himself for a long time.

