CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Orange Is The New Black Star Danielle Brooks Welcomes Her First Child! [PHOTOS]

Tony Honors Cocktail Party Presenting The 2016 Tony Honors For Excellence In The Theatre And Honoring The 2016 Special Award Recipients - Arrivals

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

Congrats are in order for Orange Is The New Black star Danielle Brooks!

The actress gave birth to her first bundle of joy, a baby girl on Saturday, Nov. 16.

She shared the good news on Monday with a black and white photo of her baby girl resting on her chest.

View this post on Instagram

11.16.19 ❤️♾❤️ She’s perfect.

A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on

Brooks did not reveal the baby’s name.

Earlier this summer, the lauded actress revealed her pregnancy and posted the image of her holding a digital pregnancy test that read positive.

Throughout the summer, Brooks has shown the world the progress of her pregnancy from the debut of her baby bump at 20 weeks and how she felt a mixed range of emotions before becoming a first-time mom.

“I’m excited to teach her how to be a woman in this world without worrying about judgment and give her the freedom to be the person that she wants to be,” Brooks told PEOPLE. “Then getting to see that person come to life and grow and change their opinions. I’m excited to see this little human!”

Congrats to the lovely family!

RELATED: Danielle Brooks From ‘OITNB’ Praises Black Women With Her New Single [VIDEO]

RELATED: Slay! Danielle Brooks Is Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram

RELATED: Danielle Brooks On Plus-Sized Modeling: ‘My Thing Is Being The Voice Of The Curves’

Orange Is The New Black Star Danielle Brooks Welcomes Her First Child! [PHOTOS]  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
See The Full Nominations For The 2020 Grammy…
 5 hours ago
11.20.19
Justine Skye Collaborates With H&M To Bring You…
 6 hours ago
11.20.19
Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard’s Family H&M Ads…
 12 hours ago
11.20.19
Welp! This Is How And Why Tami Roman’s…
 13 hours ago
11.20.19
8-Year-Old Barred From Picture Day, Finally Gets Her…
 15 hours ago
11.20.19
You’re Not Alone, Ari: Biggest Award Snubs In Black…
 20 hours ago
11.20.19
Stephen A. Smith Nearly Pops A Blood Vessel…
 20 hours ago
11.20.19
Boys & Girls Club Of Harlem To Celebrate…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
Kanye West Kanye West Announces His First Opera,…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
The Gospel According To Ye: On Sunday Service…
 2 days ago
11.18.19
Here’s Naomi Campbell’s First Shoot With A Black…
 3 days ago
11.18.19
Flawless! Beyoncé Looked Like A Billion Bucks Before…
 3 days ago
11.18.19
Nonprofit Aims To Empower Fathers And Children Impacted…
 3 days ago
11.18.19
Teen Entrepreneur Launches Clothing Line To Combat Gun…
 3 days ago
11.19.19
Spike Lee To Direct Film Inspired By Hip-Hop…
 3 days ago
11.19.19
Texas Criminal Court Halts Rodney Reed’s Execution [UPDATE]
 5 days ago
11.15.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close