Congrats are in order for Orange Is The New Black star Danielle Brooks!

The actress gave birth to her first bundle of joy, a baby girl on Saturday, Nov. 16.

She shared the good news on Monday with a black and white photo of her baby girl resting on her chest.

Brooks did not reveal the baby’s name.

Earlier this summer, the lauded actress revealed her pregnancy and posted the image of her holding a digital pregnancy test that read positive.

Throughout the summer, Brooks has shown the world the progress of her pregnancy from the debut of her baby bump at 20 weeks and how she felt a mixed range of emotions before becoming a first-time mom.

“I’m excited to teach her how to be a woman in this world without worrying about judgment and give her the freedom to be the person that she wants to be,” Brooks told PEOPLE. “Then getting to see that person come to life and grow and change their opinions. I’m excited to see this little human!”

Congrats to the lovely family!

RELATED: Danielle Brooks From ‘OITNB’ Praises Black Women With Her New Single [VIDEO]

RELATED: Slay! Danielle Brooks Is Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram

RELATED: Danielle Brooks On Plus-Sized Modeling: ‘My Thing Is Being The Voice Of The Curves’

Orange Is The New Black Star Danielle Brooks Welcomes Her First Child! [PHOTOS] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: