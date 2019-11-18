Jay Z Reportedly ‘Disappointed’ By Colin Kaepernick’s ‘Publicity Stunt’ NFL Workout

Colin Kaepernick’s Saturday workout in Atlanta obviously didn’t go as planned and now sports pundits and celebrities alike are choosing sides.

There’s clearly distrust and miscommunication from both sides– from the NFL’s language in the waiver Kap was asked to sign, to Kap’s team changing the location of the workout just hours before it was scheduled to begin. Despite all the details and with more news still coming out, Jay Z is reportedly disappointed by Kaepernick’s actions. Complex reported that Hov believes Kap “turned a legitimate workout into a publicity stunt.” Jay has also been under scrutiny lately, after signing a partnership with the NFL that seemingly benefits him and not the underprivileged and mistreated PoC of America.

Elsewhere in the Roc Nation camp is J. Cole, who has made it clear that he’s in Kap’s corner.

Me thinking the NFL was about to do the right thing 🤡🤡🤡 — J. Cole (@JColeNC) November 18, 2019

Like many others, Cole had little faith in the league’s attempt to give Kap a legit workout and perceived it as a PR stunt. And it turns out, he might have been right.

As he waited with bated breath Cole was initially excited that Kap would be getting a chance and even got hyped for the impending jersey that he couldn’t wait to rock in support.

This gon be the hardest jersey of all time. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 Show out bro https://t.co/1MbPGzyTh5 — J. Cole (@JColeNC) November 13, 2019

After the workout, which was moved to an Atlanta area High School, Kap made a statement about how the day unfolded.

“Our biggest thing with everything today was making sure we had transparency with what went on. We weren’t getting that elsewhere so we came out here. We appreciate what y’all do. We appreciate y’all being here today. We appreciate the work y’all do for the people and telling the truth.”

Colin Kaepernick made a 90 second statement before leaving pic.twitter.com/QlH2RTnLp5 — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 16, 2019

Now with all the drama, we wait and see if Kap’s dream of getting back into an NFL locker room comes to fruition this season.

