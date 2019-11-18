CLOSE
FAB FINDS: Vamp Out Like Beyoncé And Score Her Deep Rouge Lipstick At An Affordable Price

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

It’s in the 30s in New York City, so for this island girl, it’s officially Winter for me. While I absolutely detest the cold, the one thing I love about winter is all the deep lipsticks that get to be worn. When Mrs. Carter arrived on Day 2 of the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala in Fort Lauderdale, FL she came to be SEEN on the scene. While I normally enjoy Bey’s style, this was a rare occasion where I didn’t like the look.

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

She wore a beautiful custom Roberto Cavalli gown and sparkly silver heels. Roberto Cavalli is undoubtedly known for his shoes so I love seeing his clothing front and center for this fashion moment. Beyoncé paired it with large oval jeweled earrings and wore honey curls cascading down her shoulders. The look was accessorized with white and green blinged out rings that complimented the earrings. The thing with this look is that I like all the pieces individually: the dress is stunning, the shoes are fabulous (I didn’t mind this combo), the jewelry makes a statement and the makeup is on point. However, I don’t like how it all looks together. With a dress like this, a less is more approach would have been better, in my opinion.

Nevertheless, what drew me to this look was the makeup. I loved the vampy lipstick and thought it looked gorgeous on her. A good, deep purplish-red lip looks bold across all skin tones. It also looks great paired against a soft glam eye and face a la Bey. Want to add this lipstick to your ensemble? You can get a similar color to Beyoncé’s deep rouge lip from the following brands.

FAB FINDS: Vamp Out Like Beyoncé And Score Her Deep Rouge Lipstick At An Affordable Price  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

