Carmelo Anthony Is “2000% Sure” He’ll Play In The NBA This Season & Is Even Open To Returning To The Knicks

Black Ops Basketball Session

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

A lot of people are appalled at the fact that Carmelo Anthony is not on an NBA team.

Carmelo is almost a sure-fire first ballot hall of famer, he is an NBA scoring champion, 10x all-star, and one of the more prolific scorers the game of basketball has ever seen. Yet, he has been unable to secure one of the 450 roster spots in the NBA.

In August, Kendrick Perkins came out and said that Carmelo’s banana boat buddy Lebron James advocated for him to be on the Cavaliers, but the front office said no.

Even Iman Shumpert, someone who isn’t nearly as good a player as Carmelo has found his way back onto an NBA roster as he recently signed with the Brooklyn Nets.

But during an interview with TMZ, Carmelo expressed that he is supremely confident that he will be with a team before this season ends.

“We’re figuring it out,” Melo told us … noting that he was NOT in town to speak with the Lakers or the Clippers.

When TMZ pushed back and asked if he’ll be on a roster this season, Melo said “for sure. 2000%.”

There are even reports out there that the New York Knicks may be interested in bring Carmelo back, which is certainly interesting considering how things ended between Melo, and the Knicks back in 2017 when he was traded to the OKC Thunder. And believe it or not, Melo actually said he would be “open” to returning to the Big Apple.Carmelo Anthony hasn’t played in an NBA game since November 8, 2018 when he last suited up for the Houston Rockets. He was then inactive for 2 months before being traded to the Chicago Bulls, and thereby bought out of his contract and became a free agent.It’s possible that Melo’s changed his mind in regards to transitioning to a bench role and would be a huge help to a young team or help bolster an established franchise once the playoffs roll around.

Carmelo Anthony Is “2000% Sure” He’ll Play In The NBA This Season & Is Even Open To Returning To The Knicks  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

photos
